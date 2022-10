The IPP-1314 combines four coherent input signals or divides one signal into four. It is rated up to 300 W CW, and is housed in a 3.08 x 2.6 x 1.03” package with a Type-N connector on the sum port and SMA connectors on the other four ports. Amplitude balance is less than +/-0.3 dB, insertion loss is less than 0.8 dB, phase balance is less than +/-6°, and VSWR is less than 1.35:1. The IPP-1314 is also RoHS compliant.

Innovative Power Products

