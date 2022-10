The DPSL240 Series 2/3/4-way power splitters operate from 138 to 960 MHz and can handle average input power of 50 W and peak input power of 200 W. The splitters provide isolation of more than 17 dB, have an insertion loss of less than 7 dB, are available in modules that measure 158 x 122 x 24 mm with female Type-N connectors and have an operating temperature range from -35° to +65°C.

SINCLAIR TECHNOLOGIES

(4)

print