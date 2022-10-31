  1. Home
Modelithics and Tecdia Partner to Offer New Enhanced Varactor Models Validated Up To 110GHz

Modelithics, the leading provider of RF/microwave simulation models, and Tecdia, a leading provider of high-tech electronic components, are pleased to announce the release of new models for Tecdia’s HBCR22AY20X10X5A02 and HBC2R2KY20X10X5A02 varactors. The new models are available within the Modelithics COMPLETE Library™ as well as the Modelithics mmWave & 5G Library.

The HBCR22AY20X10X5A02 and HBC2R2KY20X10X5A02 surface-mount dielectric varactors are made with Tecdia’s proprietary voltage-controllable dielectric. These components are designed to control impedance in a wide range of applications up to millimeter-wave frequencies. Common applications for the varactors include tunable phase shifters, tunable matching networks, tunable filters, and voltage-controlled oscillators (VCOs).

The new Modelithics models for the HBCR22AY20X10X5A02 and HBC2R2KY20X10X5A02 varactors are measurement validated up to 110 GHz. Validation measurements were made in reverse and forward bias (−25 to +25 V) over temperatures −40°C to +85°C. As a result, the models are bias-dependent and scale with respect to substrates and temperature.

Through the Modelithics Vendor Partner (MVP) Program, FREE 90-day trials are available for the Modelithics models for Tecdia components. For more information or to request a free trial of the Modelithics Tecdia models, visit: www.modelithics.com/MVP/Tecdia.

The Modelithics COMPLETE Library and the mmWave & 5G Library are available for Keysight Technologies’ PathWave Advanced Design System (ADS), Keysight Technologies’ PathWave RF Synthesis (Genesys), Cadence® AWR Design Environment®, and other simulators. For a free trial, please visit: www.modelithics.com.

