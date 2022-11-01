COMSOL Releases Version 6.1 of COMSOL Multiphysics®

COMSOL is strengthening its multiphysics simulation platform with new capabilities for product development and innovation anchored in the laws of science.

On November 1st 2022, COMSOL announced the release of the latest version of its modeling and simulation software, COMSOL Multiphysics® version 6.1. Every aspect of the software’s simulation environment — from the ability to perform multiphysics analyses to the functionality for creating apps — delivers feature additions and workflow enhancements. “This version provides our users with powerful multiphysics simulation tools in areas of highly competitive R&D, like audio technology and vehicle electrification,” says Bjorn Sjodin, VP of product management at COMSOL. “We have also strengthened the software’s foundation with new capabilities for optimization and the modeling of turbulent flow and mechanical contact.”

Fluid and Mechanical Simulations

This release brings major upgrades to the fluid flow and mechanical simulation products. The CFD Module now includes high-fidelity turbulent flow with detached eddy simulation (DES). This yields the accuracy of large eddy simulation (LES) with substantially less computational effort. A new and fast method for mechanical contact is included in the Structural Mechanics Module and the MEMS Module. It introduces new functionality for solids, shells, and membranes with full support for self-contacting surfaces. There is a new method for assigning materials to thin structures that makes it easier to analyze gaskets, adhesive layers, and claddings.

Structural analysis in version 6.1 using the new method for mechanical contact. The visualization shows the stress and deformation in the two metal tubes.

Transducer Design for Audio Products

Version 6.1 further expands the software’s capabilities for modeling speakers and microphones in consumer electronics with additional functionality for thermoviscous acoustics. “We have a large and growing community of users among leading developers of audio technology. They use our software to analyze everything from smart phone speakers to earbuds and hearing aids. The functionality in this release completes the Acoustics Module simulation environment for analyzing electrovibroacoustics of microtransducers and microacoustic systems,” says Mads Herring Jensen, acoustics technology manager at COMSOL.

A visualization of the radiated intensity from a microspeaker in a smartphone. This simulation is using the new functionality for thermoviscous acoustics available in version 6.1.

Analysis Tools for Vehicle Electrification

COMSOL continues its commitment to providing powerful simulation tools for engineers working on the electrification of vehicles. When assessing the operational reliability and safety of battery technology, users of the Battery Design Module will enjoy several important additions, including support for setting up thermal runaway propagation models. “I am excited about our new user interface for battery packs,” says Henrik Ekstrom, electrochemistry technology director at COMSOL. “It will be very practical for battery developers interested in charge–discharge dynamics and thermal management simulations.” In the AC/DC Module, new functionality for rapid layout of motor windings and magnet arrays ensures a smooth workflow for electric motor design and analysis.

An electromagnetic simulation of an electric motor. The new functionality in version 6.1 makes the workflow for analyzing electric motors fast and accurate.

Additional Highlights

Version control of reports and CAD assemblies in the Model Manager

Automatic simplification of imported ECAD layouts for faster meshing and solving

Topology optimization with manufacturing constraints for milling

Multidimensional interpolation and inverse uncertainty quantification

Magnetohydrodynamics simulation with a library of liquid metals

Flowmeter analysis that includes coupled piezoelectric, structural, acoustics, and fluid flow effects

Simulation of acoustic streaming applications where ultrasound induces fluid motion

Analysis of fuel cell performance that includes effects of fuel impurities

Electrostatic discharge (ESD) simulation and prediction of lightning-induced damage to electronic components

Thermal analysis of satellites in orbit

