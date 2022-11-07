AmpliTech Recognized by Inc. Magazine as Top 10 Most Innovative Telecom Solution to Watch

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal-processing components for satellite, 5G, and other communications networks and a worldwide distributor of packages and lids for integrated circuit assembly, and designer of complete 5G/6G systems, today announced that it was recognized by Inc. magazine in its list of “Top 10 Most Innovative Telecom Solution to Watch”

Founder and CEO Fawad Maqbool stated, “It was an honor to work with Inc. Magazine on this article to discuss Amplitech Group and how we currently offer a wide range of products for 5G, Telecom, quantum computing, airline Wi-Fi, and all things wireless, starting from connectorized modules, discrete transistors, MMICs, and packages, to multi-chip modules (MCMs) and systems using multiple disciplines and processes that we see a lack of in the market. All of these products directly enable technologies such as Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented reality (AR), Telemedicine, fully autonomous vehicles, Satellite-to-phone connectivity, the Internet of Things (IoT), Internet in the sky, and much more. AmpliTech is committed to connecting humans like never before in the 21st century.”

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes state-of-the-art radio frequency (RF) microwave components for global satellite communications, telecom (5G & IoT), space, defense, and quantum computing markets as well as systems and component design consulting services. In December 2021, AmpliTech completed the purchase of the assets and operations of Spectrum Semiconductor Materials Inc. a global specialty distributor of semiconductor components based in San Jose, CA. AmpliTech has a 13+ year track record of developing high performance, custom solutions to meet the unique needs of some of the largest companies in the global industries we serve. We are proud of our focused team’s unique skills, experience and dedication, which enables us to deliver superior solutions, faster time to market, competitive pricing, excellent customer satisfaction and repeat business. For more information, visit: www.amplitechgroup.com

