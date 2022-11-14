Keysight, NOKIA Bell Labs Collaborate to Accelerate 5G-Advanced and 6G Communications

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that NOKIA Bell Labs has selected Keysight’s sub-Terahertz (THz) test bed to verify the performance of 5G advanced and 6G transceiver (TRX) modules. Modules to be tested use the radio frequency integrated circuit (RFIC) technology, including power amplifiers, transceivers, and antennas on a glass substrate, needed to support the extreme data throughput and reliable backhaul transmission requirements of 5G advanced and 6G.

NOKIA selected Keysight technology to accelerate research and development critical to supporting 5G-Advanced and 6G use cases that leverage millimeter wave (mmWave) and sub-terahertz frequency spectrum to wirelessly transmit large amounts of data across short distances. Keysight’s 6G test bed was chosen to verify, under both linear and nonlinear conditions, the performance of TRX modules, power amplifiers, and antennas. Nokia designed these network infrastructure components by leveraging complex modulation technology and spectrum in D-Band (110 GHz to 170 GHz) and E-Band (60 GHz to 90 GHz).

NOKIA Bell Labs and Keysight possess expertise in advanced semiconductor methods and technologies under research that will support 6G. These include extending the power and noise performance of amplifiers, advanced data-conversion techniques, and improvements in energy efficiency. The companies are jointly developing capabilities that deliver seamless, secure, and safe end-user experiences built on networks that use a mix of connectivity solutions.

Keysight combines signal generation and analysis tools with vector signal analysis software and over-the-air measurement expertise to enable designers of transceivers, front-end modules, and antennas to generate and measure wide-bandwidth signals with unparalleled fidelity.

At the 2022 Brooklyn 6G Summit (B6GS), Keysight joined forces with NOKIA to demonstrate the 6G test bed in combination with NOKIA’s RFIC and radio-on-glass technology. The demonstration showcased the use of the 6G test bed for evaluating the performance of an individual component or a cascaded series of components in an end-to-end system. The test bed, comprised of integrated software and hardware, offers rapid modification in parameters and configurations of the used waveform, enabling NOKIA to assess the performance of RFIC designs across a wide range of use cases applicable to 6G.

Peter Vetter, NOKIA Bell Labs Core Research President said: “Working with Keysight enables us to make significant progress in developing next generation wireless technology. Cross-industry collaborations are important in co-innovating technology that merges physical, digital, and human domains to create immersive experiences that support meaningful interactions.”

Giampaolo Tardioli, Vice President for 6G and Next Generation Technology at Keysight said: “Keysight is pleased to work with NOKIA Bell Labs to advance the development of wireless communications technology and further metrology standards for sub-terahertz frequencies. Our partnership with NOKIA to design technology across multiple domains supports our common goal of realizing sustainable solutions that underpin a ubiquitous connectivity fabric built on 5G-Advanced and 6G communications.”

Shahriar Shahramian, RFIC & Packaging Lab Leader at NOKIA Bell Labs said: “NOKIA Bell Labs relies on Keysight’s design, validation, and optimization solutions, as well as measurement science expertise, to reach the levels of performance necessary to fulfill the promise of many 6G use cases. Keysight’s 6G sub-THz test bed enables Nokia to verify error vector magnitude (EVM) performance, which is foundational to high data throughput in TRX modules that support higher-order modulation formats.”

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.9B in fiscal year 2021. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

(13)