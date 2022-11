The Model 2932 constant delay bandpass filter has a minimum 3 dB bandwidth of 100 MHz, typical 40 dB bandwidth of 400 MHz, and 60 dB bandwidth of 520 MHz. Group delay variation over the passband is less than 1 ns. RF connectors are SMA and the package measures 1.5 x 0.5 x 0.3 in. with a surface mount package available. The filter can be customized for other center frequencies and bandwidths.

KR ELECTRONICS

