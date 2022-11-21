5 GHz Sampling Oscilloscope

The PicoScope® 9400 is a 5 GHz sampler-extended real-time oscilloscope designed to combine the benefits of real-time sampling, equivalent-time sampling and high analog bandwidth. It features four 5 GHz input channels with ADC, timing, and display resolutions for accurately measuring and visualizing high-speed analog and data signals. The oscilloscope is suited for capturing pulse and step transitions to 70 ps, impulses down to 140 ps, and clocks and data eyes to 3 Gb/s. It has a full-bandwidth trigger on every channel, with pretrigger ETS capture above the Nyquist sampling rate. The oscilloscope has a 50 ohm female SMA input connector, and three acquisition modes captured with 12-bit resolution into shared memory. The display can be resized to fit any window up to 4k or multiple monitors.

