The BPF3D875-2D25-CD-SFF bandpass filter has a center frequency of 3.875 GHz, passband of 2275 to 5225 MHz and insertion loss of 2 dB. VSWR is 2:1, maximum RF input power is +33 dBm, and operating temperature range is 55° C to 90° C. The filter measures 2.15 x 1.20 x 0.51 in. and is supplied with SMA female connectors.

QUANTIC PMI

(4)