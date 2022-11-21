The TSA-216052 is a Ka-band Block Upconverter (BUC) designed to operate over a single or dual output frequency range. It converts an input frequency of 1 to 2 GHz to an output frequency of 29 to 31 GHz with 10 dBm of output power. The unit can be factory configured for a single output frequency range about 1 GHz wide or switching via TTL control between two bands each with a 1 GHz or lower band. The standard switched unit is configured with the first band operating from 29 to 30 GHz and the second band operating from 30 to 31 GHz. Maximum Rf input power is 5 dBm, group delay variation is 2 ns or less, and gain is at least 28 dB. Spurious emissions are reduced by -60 dBc, and phase noise is -112 dBc/Hz at a 1 MHz offset.

TELEDYNE MICROWAVE SOLUTIONS

