The SAS-574 is a 50 ohm linearly polarized precision-machined rugged double-ridge guide horn antenna that operates from 18 to 40 GHz and has an antenna factor of 40.3 to 41.1. Gain is 15 to 21.2 dBi, maximum continuous RF power is 10 W, the maximum radiated field is 100 V/M, and maximum VSWR is 1.5:1. The antenna is calibrated at 1 m horizontal polarity and is well suited for FCC, MIL-STD, CISPR, and TEMPEST testing. It uses female 2.9 mm connectors, has a female ¼-20 thread mounting base, and is supported by a 3 year warranty. An attached tripod mount provides horizontal and vertical mounting. Accessories the PAM-1840 preamplifier and 1.5-m or 0.5-m low-loss coaxial cable.

A. H. SYSTEMS

(5)

print