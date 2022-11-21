Multipath Satellite Simulators
The MSS series multipath satellite simulators are designed to simultaneously talk to two sets of ground equipment, enabling extensive and prolonged testing without the need to go “live” on a satellite. Each system consists of a base unit and two terminals capable of communicating in X, Ku, DBS, Ka, or Q bands with the ability to vary the path attenuation. The simulators can also feed back a sample of the transmissions via coaxial low-loss cable to the base unit that is then available at the front panel for connection to a spectrum analyzer or other test equipment. Options for the systems include fixed or portable installation, linear and circular polarization, and Ethernet or local controls.
