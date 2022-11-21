The MSS series multipath satellite simulators are designed to simultaneously talk to two sets of ground equipment, enabling extensive and prolonged testing without the need to go “live” on a satellite. Each system consists of a base unit and two terminals capable of communicating in X, Ku, DBS, Ka, or Q bands with the ability to vary the path attenuation. The simulators can also feed back a sample of the transmissions via coaxial low-loss cable to the base unit that is then available at the front panel for connection to a spectrum analyzer or other test equipment. Options for the systems include fixed or portable installation, linear and circular polarization, and Ethernet or local controls.

