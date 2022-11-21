Portable RF Booster Amplifier

The AR-50 is a portable, lightweight, RF sensing, band-switching, RF booster amplifier for multi-band operation compatible with VHF/UHF/LOS/SATCOM tactical radio equipment supporting legacy, proprietary, and emerging waveforms with optional, full-duplex support for MUOS. It operates from 30 to 512 MHz using high-speed, auto-switching harmonic filters and is SINCGARS and HAVEQUICK compatible. An integrated DC/DC converter supports a wide range of input voltages while maintaining constant output power. Built-in protections guard against antenna mismatch, over-temperature, and accidental input power polarity reversal. The AR-50 is packaged in a rugged, IP67-rated, two-piece aluminum enclosure. A fan kit, shock mount kit, and interface coaxial cables are optional.

