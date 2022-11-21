The Model 5560 is a 3U OpenVPX™ SOSA™-aligned coprocessing board powered by the AMD Xilinx Versal® HBM series with integrated high-bandwidth memory. While defense systems use FPGAs as coprocessors to accelerate data processing, they run into bottlenecks when data is transferred to memory positioned elsewhere. The Model 5560 has 16 Gbytes of high-bandwidth memory with a bandwidth of up to 820 Gbytes/s, eight times the bandwidth of DDR5 memory. Four 100 GigE high-speed optical data pipes deliver aggregate data throughput of 50 Gbytes/s, and the Model 5560 is directly integrated with on-chip memory, resulting in 63% lower power consumption. The Navigator® FPGA design kit and board support package provide operational control and IP development.

MERCURY SYSTEMS

