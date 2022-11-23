  1. Home
256 Gs/s Arbitrary Waveform Generator
The M8199B is a signal source for arbitrary signals that enables the development of designs employing multi-level modulation formats such as 64QAM at speeds of at least 160 GBaud. The M8199B has a sampling rate of up to 256 GSa/s and an analog bandwidth greater than 80 GHz, as well as eight synchronized channels operating simultaneously. The instrument provides the performance needed for rates above 400 Gb/s per lane in intensity modulation/direct-detect (IM/DD) and greater than 1.6 Tb/s per carrier in coherent optical communications.

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES

