The 731626161 is a 4.3-10 right-angle plug that operates from DC to 12 GHz with a maximum voltage rating of 1800 V RMS and durability up to 100 mating cycles. This 50 ohm plug supports ½-in. super flex coaxial cables. The center contact is brass, the finish is silver, and the dielectric is PTFE.

MOLEX

(5)