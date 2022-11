The QPA4605 is an integrated two-stage power amplifier module designed for massive MIMO applications and delivers a 5 W output from 4.5 to 4.6 GHz. The QPA4605 incorporates a driver and Doherty final stage delivering gain of 26 dB and power-added efficiency of 40.2%. The drain voltage is +48 VDC.

