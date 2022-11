The TA-A40NX is a termination that operates from 380 MHz to 6 GHz with very low passive intermodulation distortion of -160 dBc, handles 40 W, and is available with NEX10 male or female connectors. The return loss is 22 dB. The low PIM of the termination allows it to be used in applications in which the lowest possible level of PIM is critical.

