The CRO6835X3-LF provides a clean signal source at 6835 MHz for satellite, radar, and atomic clock applications. Phase noise is -105 dBc/Hz at a 10-kHz offset and -127 dBc/Hz at a 100 kHz offset. Tuning range is 6810 to 6860 MHz with harmonic suppression of -25 dBc and current consumption is 24 mA from a 5 VDC supply. It is housed in a 0.5 x0.5 in. SMT package and available on tape and reel to support automated production lines.

