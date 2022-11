The RGD-6600 digital receiver tunes 30 MHz to 6 GHz with a bandwidth of 40 MHz and phase noise of -100 dBc/Hz at a 100 kHz offset. It provides scan, FFT, I/Q and AM/FM demodulation, software-definable FFT/SCAN/DDC options, up to 64 digital downconverters, SDDS or VIITA-49 data transport formats, has a 1000BASE-T Ethernet interface, and 1PPS and IRIG-B 002 timing input. It offers precision time-tagging and is housed in a small enclosure.

