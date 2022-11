This edge launch uses low-profile female surface-mount connectors and is available in SMA, 2.92 mm, 2.4 mm and 1.85 mm sizes. Maximum operating frequency is 67 GHz, shielding effectiveness is 100 dB, dielectric withstanding voltage is 500 V RMS, and temperature rating is -65° C to +165° C. It is well suited for applications such as component tests, evaluation boards, defense radar, communication systems, and satellite systems.

SV MICROWAVE

(7)