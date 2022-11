The CGY2631UH is a GaN on Si RF power amplifier that operates from 6 to 18 GHz with a saturated output power of 2 W, gain of 20 dB, and PAE of 36%. This amplifier is manufactured using the company’s 100 nm gate length GaN-on-Si HEMT technology, has gold bonding pads and backside metallization, and is protected with silicon nitride passivation to obtain the highest level of reliability. The amplifier requires a supply of 12 VDC at less than 2 A.

