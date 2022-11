The PE42545 is an SP4T switch that operates from 9 kHz to 67 GHz and is manufactured using the company’s UltraCMOS® process, a patented variation of silicon-on-insulator (SOI) technology. It has an insertion loss of 2.2 dB at 45 GHz, port-to-port isolation of 39 dB, and a switching time of 60 ns.

