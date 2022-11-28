Keysight to Spotlight Solutions that Accelerate 6G Innovations at IEEE Globecom 2022

What: In the innovation age, technology advancements are always in development. The next generation of cellular technology will make huge improvements in bandwidth utilization, data delivery, and application enablement.

At IEEE Globecom 2022, Keysight’s technical experts will showcase how it is innovating wireless communications with tools that can rapidly design, emulate, and test 6G technologies. Through technical talks at the show and demonstrations at the Keysight booth, attendees will be able to explore new spectrum and spectrum efficiency techniques, learn how to integrate and test artificial intelligence (AI), investigate how to deploy and build Digital Twins, and see the tools that can help design the network of tomorrow.

When: December 4-8, 2022

Where: Windsor Convention & Expo Center, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and Virtual

Keysight experts are giving the following technical talks:

Keynote

December 5 | 11:30-12:15 | Asia Hall and Virtual

Digital Transformation: Accelerating the “already fast” – Roger Nichols, Strategic Director

This talk will explore the territory that still needs to be transformed in order to truly “accelerate the digital transformation.”

Industry Presentations

December 5 | 9:00-9:30 | Oceana IV

6G Network Security: Back To Basics And A New Perspective – Roger Nichols

This presentation discusses the complex topic of wireless network cybersecurity, which involves everything from physical-layer to network and application-layer techniques.

6G Network Security: Back To Basics And A New Perspective – Sarah LaSelva

AI and Machine Learning (ML) are core technologies that will be pervasive and expansive in 6G. This talk explores how to test AI/ML communications systems, which present new challenges compared to traditional methods.

Accelerating Innovations In 5G/6G Non-terrestrial Networks – Raymond Shen

NR-NTN is one of the new features of 5G currently being defined by the 3GPP standards body, which promises ubiquitous, or greater, coverage of 5G through space-borne or air-borne assets in areas that would not have coverage otherwise.

Industry Panels

December 5 | 14:30-15:30 | Americas II

The Road Less Traveled By: Pathways To Accelerate 6g Candidate Technology Areas Using Public-private Partnership Testbeds – Roger Nichols (Panelist)

The panel will provide an overview of globally identified 6G candidate technology areas and suggest a roadmap for leveraging public-private partnership research testbeds to influence the 6G vision and accelerate R&D.

The Role of Digital Twins In 6G – Dylan McGrath (Moderator) and Rajive Bagrodia (Panelist)

As new network topologies are explored and the complexity of the network increases, network tools can harness the capabilities of Digital Twins to evaluate wired and wireless network functions, design resiliency, and validate network design.

Demonstrations at the Keysight booth will include:

Non-Terrestrial Networks Testbed

This non-terrestrial networks testbed features a low earth orbit (LEO) satellite 5G network channel emulator with delays and dopplers shifts, up to 48 kHz, pre-compensated for both user equipment and gNodeB.

A setup for evaluating the combination of sensing with communications at 142 GHz. Demo uses a combination of Radio on Glass modules developed by Nokia Bell Labs and test equipment from Keysight and Virginia Diodes.

EXata Network Modeling allows the creation of a network digital twin that replicates the behavior of a network for real-time network simulation and emulation.

FieldFox is the industry’s first 50 GHz handheld microwave analyzer, which can function as a vector network analyzer (VNA), spectrum analyzer (SA), or an all-in-one combination analyzer.

The UXM 5G wireless test solution is a highly-integrated signaling test platform with multiformat stack support, rich processing power, and abundant RF resources. Supporting the latest 3GPP Release 15 and beyond, the UXM 5G wireless test solution enables you to establish a 5G call with a device under test (DUT) in different 5G New Radio (NR) deployment modes; non-stand-alone (NSA), stand-alone (SA), and frequency bands FR1 and FR2.

Ensure network quality and end-user satisfaction of wireless networks with professional in-building measurements using Nemo Handy. This Android application measures wireless diagnostics information of air interface and mobile application quality-of-service (QoS) and quality-of-experience (QoE).

About Keysight Technologies

