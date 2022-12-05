L-com Reflects Back on 40 Years of Steady Success

The past year has been special for L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand and a supplier of wired and wireless connectivity products. The company has been celebrating its 40th anniversary in business − 40 years of steady growth fueled by hard work and exciting changes in the wired and wireless electronics industry.

L-com was incorporated in 1982, though its roots can be traced back to 1949, when founder Alfred F. Contarino Sr. started ALCO Electronics, a power supply manufacturer and TV repair shop in Lawrence, Mass. Over the next 30 years the company grew from 4 employees to 160 and became a world leader in manufacturing miniature electronic switches.

In 1982, Contarino started L-com to manufacture switching power supplies for computer-related products. They set up shop in North Andover, Mass., the city where L-com is still headquartered today. In 1984 their focus shifted to connectivity products − mainly cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, test equipment and networking products. Business boomed and by 1997 L-com had doubled both its workforce and building size.

Growth continued as L-com expanded its U.S. operations in 2005 and a year later opened a 30,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Suzhou, China.

L-com further strengthened its resources and capabilities in 2016 when it was acquired by global electronics supplier Infinite Electronics. Infinite, a Warburg Pincus portfolio company , is a leading global supplier of electronic components, serving engineers’ urgent needs through a family of highly recognized and trusted brands.

