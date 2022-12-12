Keysight Joins Intel Foundry Services Accelerator EDA Alliance Program

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that it has joined the Intel Foundry Services (IFS) Accelerator Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Alliance program.

As part of joining the IFS EDA Alliance, Keysight will expand its support for the process design kit (PDK) and reference design flow creation for Intel ‘s upcoming advanced technology nodes. Keysight will also integrate its EDA simulation software portfolio into the latest node reference design flow to deliver accurate circuit, thermal, and electromagnetic (EM) analyses required for the development of complex radio frequency integrated circuits (RFICs).

The purpose of the EDA Alliance Program is to accelerate customer designs on Intel foundry processes and increase customer confidence in the use of EDA tool vendors ‘ products that target chip manufacturing by Intel. Keysight joins a growing ecosystem of IFS EDA Alliance members, which includes some of Keysight ‘s own strategic EDA partners. Keysight has long provided RFIC design enablement and PDK support for several leading foundries.

Niels Faché, Vice President and General Manager of PathWave Software Solutions at Keysight, said: “Keysight has a strong track record of RFIC design success working with leading semiconductor manufacturers and foundries. Expansion of our design enablement support to IFS is an important part of our strategy that broadens access to Keysight ‘s RF design and simulation tools. We are already beginning work to qualify our PathWave RFPro EM simulation product for use in high-speed, high-frequency RFIC design projects at IFS. We expect to qualify other PathWave simulation products as the IFS relationship develops and customer demand ramps up. Participation in the EDA Alliance together with many of our strategic partners ensures that mutual customers will be able to implement open, productive IFS workflows for advanced nodes.”

Rahul Goyal, VP of Product and Design Ecosystem Enablement at Intel, said: “We are delighted to have Keysight join IFS EDA Alliance, enabling a range of RF simulation, design, and test capabilities from which IFS customers will benefit. Strong, proven capabilities from a broad ecosystem are essential to IFS customer success in general and become critical for customers engaging in RF design.”

For more information about IFS, visit https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/foundry/intel-foundry-services.html

For more information about Keysight EDA software, visit https://www.keysight.com/find/eda-info

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $5.4B in fiscal year 2022. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

