These 2.92 mm cable assemblies are designed on flexible 0.85-in. conformable cable and are available in straight plug (male) to straight plug (male) configurations in standard lengths from 6 inches to 1 meter. The interface is similar to the SMA interface, but with a smaller internal body diameter and air dielectric to support a frequency range up to 40 GHz. The gold-plated, stainless-steel connectors can be mated with SMA and 3.5 mm connectors.

AMPHENOL RF

(0)