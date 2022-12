The single-slot RI8596 24 GHz microwave vector receiver is a vector-based frequency domain receiver with an integrated low phase noise, fast switching LO tunable from 25 MHz to 24 GHz with 1 Hz resolution. It functions as a stand-alone instrument as well as a component in the company’s System RF (SyRf) Core technology with multiple RF ports to support seamless system integration with Cassini’s signal sources and test set TIMs.

