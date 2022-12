The ADM1-8007PC is a linear, high-gain, low-noise distributed amplifier that provides +20 dBm output power up to 35 GHz. When driven with an input power of 0 to +5 dBm, the ADM1-8007PC can provide sufficient LO drive to power all H and most S diode mixers to 40 GHz.

MARKI MICROWAVE

