Multi-channel Coherent Source

The DSG5000 Series multi-channel coherent RF source operates up to 20 GHz, is available with 2, 4, 6, or 8 independent RF channels, and is housed in a 2U full-width mainframe. Long-term phase stability between channels is +/-1°, temperature variation at 10 GHz is less than 1° C, and phase stability is less than 1 degree over 72 hours. It can be controlled from a 3.5 in. touch screen interface and generates amplitude, frequency, phase, and pulse modulation signals.

RIGOL TECHNOLOGIES

(0)

print