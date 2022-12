The LM-20M20G-18-20WP-5W-MAH-SMM is a passive limiter with a frequency range of 20 MHz to 20 GHz and insertion loss of 2.5 dB. VSWR is 2:1, maximum pulsed RF input power is 20 W with a 100µs pulse width and 10% duty cycle, and recovery time is less than 25 ns.

QUANTIC PMI

(0)