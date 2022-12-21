  1. Home
Temperature-Compensated Amplifiers
This series of temperature-compensated amplifiers is designed for precision test-and-measurement applications. They cover frequencies from 500 MHz to 40 GHz and incorporate pin diode attenuation circuitry that senses and adjusts broadband gain levels and maintains a minimum gain level of 35 dB over the full operational temperature range of -67° to +185° C. There is regulation for voltages from +12 to +15 VDC, output of 1 dB, and power from 15 dBm to 20 dBm.

FAIRVIEW MICROWAVE

