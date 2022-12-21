VFTT – Anritsu Company

by Pete Pragastis, Vice President and General Manager, M3US Group, Anritsu Company

MPD: Please describe what you consider to be your company’s most significant technological achievements in 2022.

PP:

Anritsu continued its leadership position in handheld test solutions and vector network analyzers (VNAs) in 2022. We introduced the Field Master™ MS2080A multi-functional spectrum analyzer that combines nine instruments into a single solution. It has unprecedented performance and features and has advantages in interference hunting and 5G/LTE base station installation and maintenance applications.

We also added comprehensive spectrum analysis capability to our VectorStar™ VNAs to create the first single sweep VNA-spectrum analyzer solution that supports 70 kHz to 220 GHz. It provides engineers with an innovative method to quickly transfer a challenging VNA measurement to a spectrum analyzer.

MPD: Many technologies are driving RF and microwave technologies today. Which ones do you feel are the most important as it concerns your company’s work?

PP:

With the proliferation of RF and wireless technology, we are supporting the trend towards higher frequency millimeter-wave applications. We strive to provide our customers with best-in-class test and measurement solutions that allow them to bring their products to market faster.

MPD: If your company serves the defense market, what are you working on (that you can talk about)?

PP:

Our Rubidium™ signal generators have a solid position in defense. Signal purity is critical in many military and aerospace applications from radar testing to verifying ADCs and DACs. Rubidium offers very low SSB phase noise of -140 dBc/Hz at 10 GHz and 10 kHz offset that is unmatched in the industry.

Our new MS2080A is also well-suited for defense applications, continuing the tradition of our Field Master family. Fast sweep speeds up to 45 GHz/s, low distortion front ends, and real-time spectrum analyzer capability allow the instruments to quickly identify interfering signals used for nefarious activities even in harsh environments.

MPD: Technology appears to have advanced to the point where millimeter-wave deployment on a wide scale is possible. What is your perspective on this?

PP:

Anritsu has focused on high-frequency test solutions for decades, so we are not surprised that millimeter-wave is more prominent. It will play a very important role in 5G FR2 as it provides benefits such as faster data rates and higher bandwidth but also brings concerns, especially being susceptible to obstruction, natural and manmade. It also continues to be vital in satellite and military systems.

