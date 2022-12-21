VFTT – Guerrilla RF

by Ryan Pratt, Founder and CEO, Guerrilla RF

MPD: Please describe what you consider to be your company’s most significant technological achievements in 2022.

RP:

Guerrilla RF’s most significant technological achievement in 2022 is the production launch of the GRF6402 digital step attenuator, which represents a significant departure from our previous products for several reasons. First, it’s our first product using RF silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process technology, which because most of our previous products have been based on GaAs required the company to set up a new CAD flow and partner with a new foundry provider. The product is much more complex than any of our previous ones, from transistor count to the number of integrated blocks. Now that we have these new capabilities, we’re rapidly expanding our product offerings, and will use these blocks and RF SOI technology to develop additional DSAs, RF switches, and other RF and analog blocks.

MPD: Many technologies are driving RF and microwave technologies today. Which ones do you feel are the most important as it concerns your company’s work?

RP:

A few key technologies we’re excited about are driving many of our development efforts. In the automotive market, we think technologies related to higher levels of autonomous mobility present a great opportunity for Guerrilla RF. While fully autonomous vehicles are realistically many years away, there’s a lot of demand for intermediate levels of autonomous driving.

Technologies of interest to us that help fill this need are vehicle to everything (V2X), precision satellite navigation such as global positioning system (GPS) and global navigation satellite system (GNSS), and in-car cellular boosters. We see these technologies getting rolled out more widely in the years to come. For infrastructure, we think 5G satellite-based cellular connectivity is a very interesting and important technology. This demands a very different architecture from terrestrial-based networks, which creates many opportunities for Guerrilla RF.

