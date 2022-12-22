VFTT – Movandi Corporation

by Maryam Rofougaran, CEO and Founder, Movandi Corporation

MPD: Please describe what you consider to be your company’s most significant technological achievements in 2022.

MR:

Movandi has created highly differentiated millimeter-wave integrated circuits and system-level solutions that mitigate the propagation challenges of operating at these high frequencies. Movandi 5G millimeter-wave technology has gained considerable traction in 2022. We announced global partnerships and deployments with service providers such as Verizon, Rakuten Mobile, Qualcomm, and Korea Telecom to expand 5G coverage in both indoor and outdoor networking environments. We partnered with FRTek and Wistron NeWeb Corp. to deliver dual-band smart repeaters optimized for indoor and outdoor networks and they are in production today with major mobile network operators. We also partnered with Ubicquia to change the economics of deploying 5G networks with the first millimeter-wave streetlight repeaters that plug into a photocell socket in minutes. We also joined forces with the South Korean manufacturer Doosan Group to design and manufacture smart repeater modules based on our BeamXR technology.

MPD: Many technologies are driving RF and microwave technologies today. Which ones do you feel are the most important as it concerns your company’s work?

MR:

5G networks based on millimeter-wave frequencies hold the most promise for high-bandwidth, low-latency wireless connectivity and the ultra-fast speeds that end users expect from 5G and is referred to as “real” 5G. However, millimeter-wave technology poses significant RF propagation challenges and obstacles to deploying super-fast 5G networks. Movandi is solving these 5G deployment challenges with cost-effective, scalable hardware and software solutions. We bring an innovative, system-level approach to RF front-end design starting with radios, antennas, and algorithms required to ensure robust millimeter-wave communications. Our partnership with Mavenir supports high-performance O-RAN radio units, and our millimeter-wave smart repeater solutions deliver the performance, cost, and size advantages required to unlock the potential of 5G.

MPD: How is your company preparing for 5G Advanced with 3GPP Release 18?

MR:

5G technology and the associated standards will continue to evolve and advance performance while reducing the cost of network deployment and operation. Movandi continues to invest our engineering talent to update our RFIC solutions with even higher levels of integration, greater efficiency, and higher performance. Combining both advanced algorithms and software, our repeater technology has a lead in the market in providing innovative solutions to solve coverage challenges in advance of 3GPP work on Release 18.

MPD: Technology appears to have advanced to the point where millimeter-wave deployment on a wide scale is possible. What is your perspective on this?

MR:

5G millimeter-wave technology, combined with AI/ML, cloud computing, IoT, and robotics, is a driving force in the digital transformation and emergence of the metaverse that’s reshaping business and industrial processes, transportation, healthcare, agriculture, and other sectors. From start-up ecosystems to the world’s largest telecom companies, we’re seeing exponential growth in 5G network deployments and expansion of services. Expansion of millimeter-wave networks will drive the convergence of our physical, digital and virtual worlds, providing the high bandwidth and ultra-low latency for augmented, virtual, and extended reality (AR/VR/XR) platforms, enabling new use cases in gaming, remote conferencing, industrial robotics and autonomous vehicles. We are moving beyond best-effort connectivity. A key element of future connectivity is global and pervasive coverage indoors to outdoors that can meet the requirements of mission-critical and business-critical applications for enterprises and industries with extreme radio access performance at selected locations.

