VFTT – KRYTAR

by Doug Hagen, President, KRYTAR

MPD: Please describe what you consider to be your company’s most significant technological achievements in 2022.

DH:

KRYTAR specializes in the design and manufacture of broadband RF, microwave, and millimeter-wave components and test equipment for commercial and military applications – several of which have been patented. Our products offer solutions for many applications, including electronic warfare, wireless, SATCOM, radar, signal monitoring and measurement, beamforming, and EMC testing environments.

What we see now in all areas of wireless is a growing demand for connectivity and bandwidth, from downloads to streaming, as well as emerging applications such as autonomous vehicles. The demand for bandwidth requires wireless systems to evolve and deliver wider channels that can modulate more data and information. With frequencies getting higher and channels getting wider, high-performance systems become crucial.

MPD: Many technologies are driving RF and microwave technologies today. Which ones do you feel are the most important as it concerns your company’s work?

DH:

We are always trying to keep ourselves at least one step ahead of the market. We want to enable our customers’ innovation and help them push their boundaries by pushing our own. Our product line includes directional couplers and detectors, 3 dB hybrids, MLDD power dividers, detectors, and terminations, as well as test and measurement solutions for 5G millimeter-wave frequencies, Wi-Fi 6E, 5G NR, MIMO, multipath simulation, and performance evaluation for frequencies up to 110 GHz.

MPD: Technology appears to have advanced to the point where millimeter-wave deployment on a wide scale is possible. What is your perspective on this?

DH:

Along with technologies like Wi-Fi 6E, 5G NR, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing, there will be an increase in the number of connected devices enabling an entirely new paradigm of connectivity and capability. This means that customers will require higher performance and higher frequencies with lower latency and broader bandwidth. Advances in technology now make it possible to realize the immense possibilites of these frequencies for 5G.

