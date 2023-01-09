Richardson RFPD Announces Supercapacitor Technology Virtual Event

Richardson RFPD, Inc., an Arrow Electronics company, announced today the premiere of its Supercapacitor Technology Virtual Event.

Featuring leaders in the supercapacitor industry, the online event will include a series of presentations focusing on integrating supercapacitors into a range of applications. At the conclusion of the presentations, attendees can visit the virtual exhibition hall to engage with manufacturers and receive additional information.

The lineup of featured supercapacitor manufacturers includes:

“Supercapacitor technology adoption continues to grow in many back-up power, cycling and pulse power applications,” said Rafael R. Salmi, Ph.D., Richardson RFPD’s president. “As a global distributor for several leading supercapacitor manufacturers, Richardson RFPD represents a go-to resource for design support and product availability to help customers realize the benefits of supercapacitors as an alternative to or in conjunction with batteries or electrolytic and power film capacitors.”

The Supercapacitor Technology Virtual Event is scheduled for Jan. 12–13, 2023. Online registration is available now.

