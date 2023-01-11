For the seventh consecutive year, D.L.S. Electronic Systems, a Wheeling, IL based global compliance organization specializing in EMI/EMC, Environmental, Wireless and Product Safety testing and consulting for Military, Aviation/Avionics and other industries received the Customer Quality Service Award for 2022 – 2023 from the Washington, DC based American Council of Independent Laboratories (ACIL).

This award sets D.L.S. apart from other laboratories by demonstrating their continued commitment to quality testing and customer service. The program was developed to address the industry’s quality issues and recognize those individual testing laboratories with exemplary quality performance. It provides companies and industry with a comprehensive mechanism to evaluate testing laboratories.

This award confirms the D.L.S. commitment to ensuring testing data integrity, meeting customers’ quality and timing needs and setting the highest performance standards for the testing laboratory industry.

No other evaluation program ranks customer satisfaction with laboratory services and requires laboratory management to commit to a data integrity program, an ethics program and submit a signed code of ethics.

D.L.S. supports MIL STD 461, RTCA DO 160, MIL STD 810, MIL DTL 83528, and other industry standards for laboratory compliance testing. It is also an accredited ISO 17025 testing laboratory under the ANSI National Accreditation Board – ANAB. Additional details about D.L.S. testing services can be found at www.dlsemc.com or by contacting Jack Black at jblack@dlsemc.com.

