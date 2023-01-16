Tagore Technology Appoints Chae Lee as Chief Executive Officer

Chae Lee

Tagore Technology Inc., a pioneer of high-power GaN-based RF switches and power management applications, today announced the appointment of Chae Lee as Chief Executive Officer.

Chae Lee brings more than 35 years of experience to Tagore Technology. Prior to joining Tagore, Mr. Lee was President and CEO of Insyte Systems. Before that, Mr. Lee was Senior Vice President and General Manager of NXP’s Secure Interface and Power Solutions Business Unit where he grew the business unit’s revenue to $1B. Prior to NXP, Mr. Lee spent 16 years at Maxim Integrated Products where he developed multiple new product lines at Maxim and as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Mobility Group, grew its revenue from $350M to $1B.

Mr. Lee graduated from the University of Missouri-Rolla with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering.

“I am pleased to welcome Chae to Tagore,” said Oleg Khaykin, Tagore Technology’s Chairman. “Chae is an accomplished technology leader with an impressive track record.” Mr. Khaykin added, “The Board feels Chae is an excellent choice to leverage our recent progress and lead the company to achieve our aggressive growth strategy and expanded profitability.”

CEO and co-founder of Tagore Technology, Amitava Das added: “As co-founders of Tagore, Manish Shah and I are delighted to welcome Chae to the Tagore family as we take the company to the next level in its growth trajectory.”

“I am impressed by Tagore’s disruptive technology that is revolutionizing RF switch design by cutting development time and reducing power and space requirements. It’s just a matter of time before Tagore emerges as the market leader,” said Chae Lee. “With that in mind, I’m looking forward to exciting challenges and opportunities to create even more value for our customers, shareholders and employees as we execute our growth strategy.”

Mr. Das will continue with Tagore Technology as a Board member and Chief Operating Officer.

About Tagore Technology

Tagore Technology was founded in January 2011 to pioneer Gallium Nitride-on-Silicon (GaN-on-Si) semiconductor technology for Radio Frequency (RF) and power management applications. We are a fabless semiconductor company with design centers in Arlington Heights, Illinois, USA and Kolkata, India. Our R&D team is dedicated to developing disruptive solutions leveraging wide bandgap technologies that help address RF and power design challenges for our customers and accelerate time-to-market for a wide range of applications. For more information visit www.tagoretech.com

(1)

print