The Guardian MA990 8-in-1 antenna allows GNSS and 5G/4G operation while maintaining compatibility with next-generation modules and routers. Its low profile makes it suitable for IoT and automotive applications where space is at a premium and is designed to meet the needs of 5G bands such as MIMO and MIMO 4 from 600 MHz to 6 GHz and MIMO 3 and MIMO 6 from 3 GHz to 6 GHz to cover high-band 5G and C-band/CBRS applications.

