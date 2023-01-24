  1. Home
SMA Connectors for Automotive Applications
This extension to this SMA connector portfolio is focused on automotive applications such as infotainment, GPS and satellite radio and supports flexible RTK-044 cable. The connectors are available in a rear-mounted bulkhead jack and right-angle plug. The jacks have gold-plated brass bodies and gold-plated beryllium copper contacts, and the plug is nickel-plated brass with gold-plated brass contacts and a stainless-steel retaining ring.

AMPHENOL RF

tags:
