SMA Connectors for Automotive Applications

This extension to this SMA connector portfolio is focused on automotive applications such as infotainment, GPS and satellite radio and supports flexible RTK-044 cable. The connectors are available in a rear-mounted bulkhead jack and right-angle plug. The jacks have gold-plated brass bodies and gold-plated beryllium copper contacts, and the plug is nickel-plated brass with gold-plated brass contacts and a stainless-steel retaining ring.

AMPHENOL RF

