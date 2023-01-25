Cascade Analysis Platform for RF System Design

The RF Graph cascaded analysis software platform allows designers to drop generic or custom symbols on a canvas and connect them like a schematic capture tool. The design is stored in a cloud data center and can be easily shared with others or exported to a PDF file for inclusion in presentations and white papers. It has full-featured components, produces stunning graphics, and calculates compression-aware gain, noise figure, independent splitter and combiner branches, other parameters necessary for RF system design, and accepts manual and S-parameter files.

