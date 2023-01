The PE2-20-1G40G-5R5-15-12-292FF low-noise amplifier operates between 1 and 40 GHz with gain of at least 20 dB +/-2.5 dB. Its noise figure is 4 dB, VSWR is 2.5:1, output P1dB RF power is 15 dBm, and maximum input power is 17 dB. The amplifier is housed in an enclosure that can be used as a surface-mount or connectorized component with female 2.92 mm connectors.

QUANTIC PMI

