Tecdia’s HBCR22AY20X10X5A02 and HBC2R2KY20X10X5A02 varactors are now available in the COMPLETE Library™ as well as the Modelithics millimeter-wave and 5G Library. The surface-mount dielectric varactors use a voltage-controllable dielectric and can control impedance for applications including tunable phase shifters, tunable matching networks, tunable filters, and voltage-controlled oscillators.

