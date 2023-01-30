Modelithics Releases the Modelithics Qorvo GaN Library v23.5.1

Modelithics, Inc., (Modelithics) is pleased to announce the release of version 23.5.1 of the Modelithics Qorvo GaN Library for use with Keysight Technologies’ PathWave Advanced Design System (ADS) and Cadence AWR Design Environment®. This latest version offers new models for Qorvo’s QPD1025, QPD1028, QPD1425, and QPD1425L discrete GaN-on-SiC HEMTs. Version 23.5.1 also offers 2 new embedding models for the T2G6000528-Q3 and T2G6003028-FL devices.

The QPD1025 is an 1,800-W device intended to operate from 0.96 to 1.215 GHz, while the QPD1028 is a 750-W device intended to operate from 1.2 to 1.4 GHz. The QPD1425 and QPD1425L are 300-W devices intended for operation from 1.2 to 1.4 GHz. All four of the new models are Angelov-based models that include features like temperature scaling, self-heating effects, and intrinsic I-V sensing.

The new embedding models for the T2G6000528-Q3 and T2G6003028-FL devices make it possible to design power amplifiers (PAs) without comprehensive load-pull analysis. They enable a new waveform-based PA design strategy that begins with the desired intrinsic waveforms. The models then enable direct synthesis of the multi-harmonic impedances needed for the desired intrinsic waveforms. A suitable matching network can then be designed, (see “Nonlinear Embedding Model for Waveform Engineering Motivated PA Design.”)

Through the Modelithics Vendor Partner (MVP) Program, the Modelithics Qorvo GaN library is available free to qualified customers. For more information and to request the library, visit www.Modelithics.com/MVP/Qorvo or contact Modelithics at sales@modelithics.com.

