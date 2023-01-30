Mouser Electronics Adds Over 55 New Manufacturers in 2022 to its Industry-Leading Line Card

Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components, added 59 new manufacturers to its industry-leading line card during 2022, significantly expanding product choices for design engineers and purchasing professionals around the world. By offering customers a wide selection of the most advanced technologies, Mouser helps designers avoid costly redesigns, manufacturing delays or even the termination of a project.

Mouser works closely with its 1,200+ manufacturer partners to provide the fastest and easiest access to the industry’s newest components. Throughout 2022, as many companies faced supply chain challenges, semiconductor and electronic component manufacturers counted on Mouser to successfully help them introduce their products into the global marketplace

“Mouser is uniquely focused on offering our customers the widest selection of the latest technologies and products from the top electronic component manufacturers,” said Jeff Newell, Mouser Electronics’ Senior Vice President of Products. “Adding this significant number of new suppliers reinforces Mouser’s reputation as a one-stop shop for all the board-level components and associated development tools necessary for total project design.”

Among the new manufacturer partners Mouser added in 2022 are:

Allegro MicroSystems, a global leader in power and sensing solutions for motion control and energy-efficient systems.

Kingston, a leading global manufacturer of memory and storage solutions. Kingston supplies memory devices to top-tier data centers, cloud providers and PC manufacturers, as well as companies developing the next trends in smart devices.

Amphenol LTD, part of the family of companies that form the Amphenol Corporation, offers manufacturing services for an extensive range of connectors and interconnect solutions, including over-molding, cable assembly and electronic packaging.

Menlo Micro, a manufacturer responsible for creating an entirely new category of electronic switches for RF, microwave, millimeter wave, AC/DC power solutions and much more.

Advanced Photonix, a leading supplier of optoelectronic sensors, devices, and instruments used by test and measurement, process control, medical, telecommunication and defense markets.

