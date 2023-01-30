Rohde & Schwarz to Host Digital Debug Design Challenge at DesignCon 2023

At DesignCon 2023, Rohde & Schwarz will not only showcase live demos covering the latest industry trends, attendees will also be able to test their knowledge at the interactive Rohde & Schwarz “Are you a genius?” Digital Debug Design challenge. Plus, Rohde & Schwarz will offer a full-day workshop in cooperation with industry experts such as Samtec, ataitec, Clear Signal Solutions, and Missouri University of Science & Technology.

High speed digital solutions are available for demonstration with Rohde & Schwarz at DesignCon 2023

This year at DesignCon 2023, Rohde & Schwarz is bringing a new way to experience and demonstrate solutions for high speed digital applications. At the company’s booth (#1049), attendees can put their design knowledge to test with the Rohde & Schwarz Digital Debug Design challenge. The challenge takes place in 30-minute intervals during the DesignCon exhibit hours and will incorporate a series of lab challenges that evaluate attendee’s measurement skills in signal integrity, power integrity, and EMI debug.

In addition to the Digital Debug Design challenge, Rohde & Schwarz will be highlighting multiple demonstrations at the company’s booth. These include a 112 Gbps PAM4 copper channel analysis using the R&S ZNA high-end vector network analyzer (VNA). Another setup will feature the R&S ZNB vector network analyzer performing multilane compliance automation using R&S ZNrun VNA automation suite. And the R&S FSWP phase noise analyzer will be carrying out jitter and phase noise measurements.

Rohde & Schwarz will exhibit at DesignCon in booth 1049 at Santa Clara Convention Center on February 1-2, 2023. Open to all trade show attendees, Rohde & Schwarz is sponsoring a day of complimentary technical seminars hosted by both, Rohde & Schwarz specialists and industry experts. Beginning at 8 a.m. on February 1 in the Great America Meeting Room 2, the technical seminars will cover topics such as 112 Gbps PAM4 front panel connectivity, mastering phase noise/jitter measurements, far-end crosstalk in high-speed PCB channels, and many more.

Attendees that are interested in the day of technical seminars can register in advance on the Rohde & Schwarz DesignCon workshop landing page. For those who are unable to attend DesignCon 2023, all technical seminars will be available online following DesignCon. For more information on where to find the technical seminars, and live updates from DesignCon 2023, follow Rohde & Schwarz solutions for Electric Design on LinkedIn.

