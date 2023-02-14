Europe’s First Open RAN Antenna Test Center Opens March 2023

Amphenol Antenna Solutions, the leading provider of wireless infrastructure for mobile networks, is opening Europe’s first test cente for Open RAN active antennas.

The anechoic chamber will provide antenna benchmarking and end-to-end over-the-air testing

The facility, which features a state-of-the-art MVG SG Evo measurement system, will enable European network operators to validate the interoperability and performance of Open RAN hardware and software and find the best set-up for their needs.

Operators will be able to benchmark antennas from different manufacturers, see 3D radiation patterns, check compatibility with backbone networks, run over-the-air end-to-end tests, and see the volume of traffic handled and electricity used. The centre will also enable operators to understand the impact of changing a system component and run tests to diagnose and resolve issues in the field.

The facility will be located at Amphenol Antenna Solutions’ European R&D headquarters in Amboise, France. This decision ensures operators have access to a team with 75 years’ experience in antenna design and testing. The location makes it convenient for operators to assemble their multivendor Open RAN teams, although it will also be possible to manage tests remotely.

Network operators will be able to see the 3D radiation patterns of test antennas

“Most MNOs have many unanswered questions about the real-world suitability of their planned Open RAN system,” says Mette Brink, CEO of Amphenol Antenna Solutions. “By providing a convenient way to answer these questions, we can help them find an Open RAN setup they are confident to take into the field. Ultimately, we’re helping them get closer to achieving the cost savings and flexibility they want from Open RAN.”

“The SG Evo system installed at Amphenol Antenna Solutions’ European R&D headquarters is the latest SG system developed by MVG,” said Robin Pasquier, Project Engineer at MVG. “Our innovative mechanical oversampling coupled with a positioner capable of supporting heavy antennas make the best solution for Base Transceiver Station Antenna testing with an unparalleled accuracy. “

About MVG

Since1986, Microwave Vision Group (MVG) has developed unique expertise in the visualization of electromagnetic waves. These waves are at the heart of our daily lives: Smartphones, computers, IoT devices, cars, trains and planes – none of these devices and vehicles would work without them. The Group develops and markets systems that allow for the evaluation and characterization of antennas, helping advance the development of products using microwave frequencies. MVG is present in 10 countries and generates 90% of sales from exports. The Group generated revenues above 100 M€.

About AMPHENOL ANTENNA SOLUTION

Amphenol Antenna Solutions is a division of Amphenol Corporation, a $12.6 billion revenue NYSE company supplying to diverse markets including the mobile networks, automotive, military/aerospace, information technology and medical sectors Amphenol Corporation was founded in 1932 and employs over 90,000 worldwide with product development and manufacturing operations in 40 countries across six continents.

Amphenol Antenna Solutions was established with the singular focus of designing and manufacturing high performance antennas. We are a customer-centric antenna company that partners with our customers to develop innovative and tailored solutions, that secure optimal coverage and capacity under all circumstances.

We are independent of any RAN vendor, but work with them all, including vRAN vendors, to create customized antenna solutions. This gives us a unique position in the preparation for Open RAN future. With manufacturing and R&D in Europe, Asia and America, we offer local support to our customers – Across the world. Around the corner.For more information: www.amphenol-antennas.com

