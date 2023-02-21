The SB52KOA GaN-based block upconverter converts input frequencies from 950 to 2000 MHz to output frequencies from 27.5 to 31 GHz. It delivers a linear output power from 80 to 100 W with gain of more than 63 dB and a gain adjustment range of 30 dB in 0.1 dB steps. MCC technology is employed to achieve optimum output power with multiple carriers and it has phase noise of -145 dBc/Hz at 1 kHz offset and spurious rejection greater than -60 dB. The upconverter requires an AC supply voltage of 110 to 240 VAC and consumes 800 VA. Control is via Ethernet or serial interfaces, the enclosure is IP66 rated, the unit measures 9.5 x 8.1 x 17 in., and connectors are female Type N at the input and WR-34 grooved waveguide flange at the output. It can be mounted at the antenna for maximum efficiency and is well suited for LEO/MEO/GEO systems, SATCOM on the move, and VSATs.

COMMUNICATIONS & POWER INDUSTRIES

(11)