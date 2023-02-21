The DRF3182 3U OpenVPX board is a four-receive/four-transmit high-speed data converter ideal for directly digitizing HF signals in radar, communications, and electronic warfare systems. It provides heterogeneous FPGA processing with high A/D and D/A speeds of 51.2 GS/s, Ku-band coverage from 2 to 18 GHz and six 100 GigE interfaces with an aggregate throughput of 75 Gbytes/s. PCIe Gen 3 is supported as well as VITA 49.2. The converter uses an Intel® Stratix® 10 AX-Series SoC FPGA with 2753 logic elements, a quad-core ARM processor, and 244 MB of on-chip memory. The DRF3182 eliminates the need to implement RF-to-IF downconversion before digitization, and its integrated data capture capability makes it suited for high-performance applications with size, weight, and power constraints.

MERCURY SYSTEMS

(14)